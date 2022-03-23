Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 125,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,327. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

