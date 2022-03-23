Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $4.37

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00010160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.80 million and $1.35 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.08 or 0.07123781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00285156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.06 or 0.00850224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00103397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00458663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00424014 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,243,782 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

