Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $2.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.45. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $270.44. The company had a trading volume of 366,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day moving average of $310.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

