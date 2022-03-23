Critical Analysis: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) vs. Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 12.43 -$73.52 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 16.74 -$181.22 million ($0.89) -11.10

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -316.48% N/A -35.74% Pacific Biosciences of California -138.85% -35.02% -11.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 224.74%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 239.07%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables. The company also provides on-site installation, instrument, validation services, regulatory compliance assistance, system certification training and training re-freshers, and business case preparation and return-on-investment analysis services; and technical support services in the Americas and Europe. It solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, and bioburden testing applications. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts with an additional office in Freising/Weihenstephan, Germany.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

