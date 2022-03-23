Function X Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $228.40 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,000.25 or 0.99874888 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00065854 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002644 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00022152 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001924 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002336 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014785 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

