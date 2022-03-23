Function X Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $228.40 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,000.25 or 0.99874888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

