Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101,551 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,643,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.45 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

