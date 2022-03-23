Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 2.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. 1,675,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,913. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.