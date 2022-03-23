Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $66.88 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $66,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $266.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.60. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

