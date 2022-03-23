Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 1,220,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,356. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.