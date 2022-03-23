Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.95 Million

Marlin (POND) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $25.95 million and $11.95 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.99 or 0.07100344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,922.03 or 0.99693205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044355 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

