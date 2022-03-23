Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atomera by 373.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Atomera by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 222.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Atomera stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 188,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,696. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $317.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

