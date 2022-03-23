Highland Private Wealth Management Has $496,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

