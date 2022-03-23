Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

ORCL traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,439,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,506. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

