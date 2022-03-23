Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 121 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.12. 2,195,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.15 and a 200 day moving average of $250.07. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

