$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will post $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $5.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 24.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 36.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.
VBIV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 1,677,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94.
About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
