$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will post $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $5.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 24.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 36.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBIV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 1,677,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

