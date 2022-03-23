Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) to post $137.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.40 million and the lowest is $134.77 million. WesBanco posted sales of $149.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $555.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $563.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $580.93 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $595.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. 145,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. WesBanco has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

