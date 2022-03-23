Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will report sales of $47.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the highest is $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $203.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $214.70 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 44,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

