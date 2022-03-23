XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO Sells $33,352.22 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XOMA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 27,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,720. The company has a market cap of $317.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOMA. StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

