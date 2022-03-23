Highland Private Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.46. 23,700,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.65 and its 200 day moving average is $304.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

