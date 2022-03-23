DS Smith (DITHF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DS Smith (OTCMKTS: DITHF):

3/17/2022 – DS Smith was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/16/2022 – DS Smith was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – DS Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.74) to GBX 570 ($7.50).

3/9/2022 – DS Smith was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/9/2022 – DS Smith was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of DITHF stock remained flat at $$4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DS Smith Plc has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

