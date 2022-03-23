Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will report $54.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.72 million to $54.30 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $46.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $223.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.09 million to $225.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $245.80 million, with estimates ranging from $241.42 million to $250.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 243,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,080. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

