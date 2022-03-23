Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
NYSE BSMX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 83,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $6.67.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Get Rating)
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
