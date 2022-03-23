Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

NYSE BSMX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 83,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.