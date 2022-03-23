Fritz Prinz Sells 156,200 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $2,630,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 5,654,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,229. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

