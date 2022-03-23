Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after buying an additional 269,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,665,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.44. 2,966,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,091.70 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.41.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.