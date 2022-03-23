Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 41,048 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 824,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,913. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53.

