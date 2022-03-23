Baskin Financial Services Inc. Invests $4.81 Million in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,174,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential Inc has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

