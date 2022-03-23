Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,730 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,849. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

