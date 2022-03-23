Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.