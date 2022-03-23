Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 1,305,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.