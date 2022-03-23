Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BOWFF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

