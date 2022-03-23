NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Purchases $72,300.00 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NEXI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 172,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,649. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexImmune (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.