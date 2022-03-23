Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 4,325 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,209 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,102,000 after purchasing an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. 12,987,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,190,792. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

