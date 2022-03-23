Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.47. 1,777,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average of $262.07. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $229.10 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

