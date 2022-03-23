Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Scott D. Kleinman Sells 8,290 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 6,609,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,496,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,579,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 93,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

