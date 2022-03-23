Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 16,899 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $14,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

UP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,254. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

