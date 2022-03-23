Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,451,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

