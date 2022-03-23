Mina Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $331.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00006102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.52 or 0.07045431 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.77 or 0.99875421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044338 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 428,716,296 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

