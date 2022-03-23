$359.72 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will report sales of $359.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.60 million and the highest is $381.78 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $313.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. 292,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,458. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

