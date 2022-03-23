Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.54-2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Cintas also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.540-$2.740 EPS.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $8.34 on Wednesday, reaching $401.34. The company had a trading volume of 696,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.81 and its 200 day moving average is $407.94. Cintas has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

