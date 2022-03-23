Arden Trust Co Sells 571 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clorox by 133.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Clorox by 28,702.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,759. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

