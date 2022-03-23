Kenneth N. Berns Sells 58,860 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PTEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 3,301,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,910. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.62.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
