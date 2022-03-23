Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

WZZAF traded down $4.64 on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

