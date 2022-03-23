Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 7,253 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

