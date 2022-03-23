Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 7,253 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $13,082.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.
NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period.
About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
