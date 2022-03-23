Francis Brian Barron Sells 10,000 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 7,555,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,416,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

