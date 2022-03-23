MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys $388,776.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 809,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $388,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs purchased 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $314,292.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs purchased 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 82,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,650. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

