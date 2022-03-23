Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Lowland Investment stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.70). The stock had a trading volume of 340,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The stock has a market cap of £348.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. Lowland Investment has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 559.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.88.
Lowland Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.