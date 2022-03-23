Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

EPD traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 5,073,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,397. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.