Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.61. 1,260,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,087. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.05 and a 200-day moving average of $299.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

