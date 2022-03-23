Regents of The University of California Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 105,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,000. Unity Software accounts for about 2.1% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,825. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

