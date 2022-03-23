SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $464,362.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $464,362.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,429,818,004 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars.

